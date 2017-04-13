Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Reports of Governor Bello’s attack is false and unfounded – Aide – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Reports of Governor Bello's attack is false and unfounded – Aide
NAIJ.COM
Kingsley Fanwo, the director general on media and publicity to Kogi state governor, has described as “blatant falsehood”, reports by some group of “rumour peddlers” that Governor Yahaya Bello was attacked when he visited Kogi East to flag off a major

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.