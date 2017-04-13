Reports of Governor Bello’s attack is false and unfounded – Aide – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Reports of Governor Bello's attack is false and unfounded – Aide
NAIJ.COM
Kingsley Fanwo, the director general on media and publicity to Kogi state governor, has described as “blatant falsehood”, reports by some group of “rumour peddlers” that Governor Yahaya Bello was attacked when he visited Kogi East to flag off a major …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG