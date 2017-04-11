Reps ask Buhari to constitute National Council on Privatization

…fault privatisation of airports, railway by FEC

Members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately constitute and inaugurate the Board of National Council on Privatization (NCP).

According to section 9(1 and 2a-j) of the Public Enterprises (Privatization and Commercialization) Act 1999; the National Council on Privatization comprises of Cabinet Ministers and other members of the private sector saddled with the responsibility of approving all matters of privatization and commericalisation of public assets.

The lawmakers who expressed concerns over the negative effects of the non-constitution of the Boards of various federal agencies and parastatals in the nation’s economy and non-implementation of capital projects.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Ahmed Yerima, who accused Federal Executive Council (FEC) of usurping the powers of the Public Procurement Board.

Some of the lawmakers who spoke in favour of the motion include: Yussuff Lasun, Deputy Speaker; Femi Gbajabiamila, Majority Leader; Leo Ogor, Minority Leader; Nnenna Elendu-Ukeje, chairperson, House Committee on Foreign Affairs; Abdullahi Farouk (APC-Kebbi).

He observed that the Federal Executive Council which was constituted and inaugurated in 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari has declined to set up various boards of federal agencies and parastatals two years after coming into power.

In his lead debate, Yerima observed that Bureau of Public Enterprises which was established under section 12 (1-2) and (13) a-j to implement decisions of the National Privatization Council.

He however lamented that the decisions on Privatization made in Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC); Port Harcourt and Mallam Aminu Kano Airport, Kano; Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikwe International Airports, Abuja as well as the approval for the re-concession of NIOMCO to GHL approval in 2016 and 2017 budgets were without NCP’s approval.

In his part, Pally Iriase, Deputy Majority Whip who urged the lawmakers against politicising the issue, stressed the need for the present administration to adhere to the provisions constitution in all its dealings.

While ruling, Speaker Yakubu Dogara who presided over the session, mandated the House Committee on Privatization and Commericalisation to ensure implementation and report back to the House within four weeks for further legislative action.

