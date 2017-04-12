Reps Call On FG To Intensify Efforts At Freeing Chibok Girls

As the third anniversary of the abduction of 219 students of Girls Secondary School Chibok, by Boko Haram terrorists, draws near, the House of Representatives has called on the federal government to hasten negotiations to secure the release of the remainder of the girls that are still held captive.

It also mandated its Committee on Women Affairs to ascertain the condition and level of rehabilitation so far carried out on the 21 girls released in October 2016.

The call was sequel to the adoption of a motion for the federal government to expedite action towards the release of the remaining Chibok girls, moved by Hon. Asabe Vilita Bashir.

In her debate, Hon. Bashir reminded the House of the federal government’s promise to build on its successful negotiation with Boko Haram, which resulted in the release of 21 of the girls by the group.

She impressed on the federal government to intensify efforts for their release as the continued captivity of the girls will expose them to even more harm.

“Thursday 14th of April 2017 will mark three years since the abduction of the school girls, yet, 195 of them are still in captivity and negotiations for their release seems to be taking too long.

“We are concerned about the safety of the abducted girls as three years is too much a period for them to remain in captivity considering they risk being subjected to more untold hardship, slavery, molestation, abuse, rape, pregnancy and forced marriage in the hands of their abductors,” she said.

