Reps condemn assassination attack on Dino Melaye

The House of Representatives on Thursday called on the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to prosecute the persons behind the assassination attack on Sen. Dino Melaye.

The call is the outcome of a motion sponsored by Rep. Herman Hermbe (APC Benue) and unanimously adopted by the House.

Moving the motion, Hembe condemned the assassination attempt on his colleague and described the move as `needless.’

“It is condemnable that unknown men stormed Melaye’s residence on April 14 and shot sporadically at his building and cars for over an hour.

“Despite several calls to the Divisional Police Officer of Aiyetero Gbedde Police Division, the police did not come until the gunmen exhausted themselves and escaped.

“Melaye survived what appeared to have been an attempted assassination by the sheer grace of God,’’ Hembe said.

In his contribution to the debate on the motion, Rep. Solomon Ahwinahwi (PDP-Delta) said, “Dino must have said so many things, but it is not enough to kill him.

“I think there is need for us to invite the Inspector-General of Police to explain the circumstances surrounding the criminal act.”

On his part, Rep. Anayo Nnebe (PDP-Anambra), urged the Nigeria Police to intensify efforts to stem cases of assassination in the country.

“We are all potential victims if the trend is not checked.

“Dino was lucky that the attack did not consume him; the next person may not be lucky,’’ Nnebe added.

The Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara referred the motion to the House committees on Legislative Compliance and Police Affairs for further legislative action.

He urged members of the committees to report back to the House within four weeks.

The post Reps condemn assassination attack on Dino Melaye appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

