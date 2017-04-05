Reps implore Aviation Ministry to reopen Abuja Airport as scheduled

Mrs Onyejeocha Nkeiruka, Chairman House Committee on Aviation, on Wednesday implored the Ministry of Aviation to ensure that Nmandi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, was reopened within the stipulated six weeks.

Nkeiruka, made the call while speaking to newsmen in Abuja during her oversight visit to the Abuja and Kaduna airports.

She said that the committee was concerned about the safety of the passengers going to Kaduna that was why the committee members went on an oversight visit to Kaduna.

“The primary purpose of going to Kaduna airport is to assess the safety concerns of Nigerians.

“The Instrument Landing System and of course everything concerning safety in the Kaduna airport are working perfectly.

“The terminal building is very small, so there is no way that terminal can serve the comfort of the large number of passengers.

“This is because the number of people going into Kaduna now is very huge compare to what the terminal is meant for.

“When the committee members visited Abuja airport we insisted that the Abuja airport should be reopened on April 18.

“We were told that the level of completion was 40 per cent in three weeks and we have three weeks to go,’’ she said.

According to her, how are we sure that the contractor will be able to complete the job in the next three weeks.

“We are imploring the contractor to ensure that the Abuja runway is completed within the stipulated time,” she said.

The Abuja airport was closed on March 8 for six weeks to undergo repairs.

The post Reps implore Aviation Ministry to reopen Abuja Airport as scheduled appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

