Reps move to avert extra-judicial killings of Nigerians

Members of the House of Representatives on Thursday called for deliberate actions toward averting extra-judicial killings of notable Nigerians under the current democratic dispensation.

The lawmakers who recalled similar assassination of some prominent politicians including: former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Bola Ige and NADECO leader, Alfred Rewane, condemned the recent assassination attempt on Senator Dino Melaye.

The lawmakers expressed the concerns during the debate on the motion on the ‘assassination attempt on Senator Dino Melaye at his residence,’ sponsored by Herman Hembe (APC-Benue).

The two lawmakers who spoke in favour of the motion namely: Adamu Kamale and Anayo Nebu, expressed dissatisfaction over the activities of the Nigerian Police.

To this end, the House resolved to summon Abubakar Idris, Inspector of Police (IGP)

In his lead debate, Hembe informed the House that Senator Melaye who arrived his country home at Aiyetero Gbedde around 6:00 pm on Friday 14 April, 2017 was attacked by unknown gunmen around mid-night.

According to him, the yet to be identified gunmen “started shooting sporadically at the buildings and cars in the residence for over an hour.

“The House believes that Senator Melaye survived what appeared to have been an attempted assassination only by the sheer Grace of God.

“The House also notes that the six Police Officers attached to Senator Melaye did not engage the gunmen who fired over two hundred rounds of bullets at the residence and despite several calls to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Aiyetero Gbedde Police Division, the police did not come until the gunmen exhausted themselves and escaped.”

The lawmakers specifically lamented that the “Government of Kogi State is yet to make any categorical statement on the incident or condemn the attack.”

To this end, the House urged the Inspector-General of Police to apprehend the people involved or connected with that criminal act and prosecute them as required by law.

While ruling, Speaker Yakubu Dogara mandated the Committees on Legislative Compliance and Police Affairs to ensure implementation of the resolution and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja

The post Reps move to avert extra-judicial killings of Nigerians appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

