Reps, others sue for peace in Ezza/Ezillo communities

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—THE House of Representatives members for Ikwo/Ezza South and Ezza North/Ishielu federal constituencies, Hon. Lazarus Ogbee and Hon. Anayo Nwonu yesterday called on the Ezza/Ezillo communities to cooperate with the ongoing peace process initiated by the state government to ensure lasting peace in the once troubled zone of the state

Speaking with Vanguard, the House members who appreciated Governor David Umahi for his doggedness in resolving the land dispute assured him of the cooperation of the Ezza people in the state.

According to them, the initiative of the governor would in no distant time restore peace and love among the people and bring about accelerated development to the two affected communities of Ezza/Ezillo.

Also, the former majority Leader of Ebonyi State House of Assembly and Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ezza North local government area of the state, Ikechukwu Nwobo added that the governor’s template and disposition in the process was solely to ensure a win-win solution to all the parties involved in the affected communities.

Describing the crisis as hydra-headed and perennial, Nwobo expressed optimism that if all the parties abide by the peace plan of the present administration, permanent peace would in no distant time be restored in Ezza/Ezillo communities of the State.

According to him, “the peace process is almost concluded and all the obstacles we were envisaging, the Governor has jumped them; we are now in the concluding stage as Governor Umahi has brought himself so low to beg everybody; the peace process is about 90 percent concluded”.

He advised the people to start learning to leave in harmony at least in honour of the present administration that has worked tirelessly in conjunction with stakeholders and security agents to restore peace to the area.

He further emphasized the need for the crisis to come to an end, considering the number of innocent lives and properties that were lost because of the protracted land dispute located along Enugu-Abakaliki federal highway.

The post Reps, others sue for peace in Ezza/Ezillo communities appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

