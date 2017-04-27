Reps probe missing N11bn petroleum products – P.M. News
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
P.M. News
|
Reps probe missing N11bn petroleum products
P.M. News
The House of Representatives, on Thursday, mandated its committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) to investigate the disappearance of N11 billion worth of Petroleum products belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!