Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Reps probe missing petroleum products worth N11bn – Nigerian Observer

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Reps probe missing petroleum products worth N11bn – Nigerian Observer

Nigerian Observer

Reps probe missing petroleum products worth N11bn
Nigerian Observer
Abuja – The House of Representatives, on Thursday mandated its committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) to investigate the disappearance of N11 billion worth of Petroleum products belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation …
Reps To Probe Loss Of 11 Billion Naira NNPC Petroleum ProductCHANNELS TELEVISION

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.