Reps probe NIA over N13bn Ikoyi cash

By Henry Umoru, Emman Ovuakporie & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—THE House of Representatives, yesterday, mandated its Committee on National Intelligence to investigate the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, over the N13 billion cash found by the EconomIc and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

This is even as the Senate has summoned suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, David Babachir Lawal, to appear before it today for questioning over his alleged involvement in the misappropriation of funds allocated to take care of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in the North-East.

The House, presided over by the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, gave the committee two weeks to submit its report for further legislative action.

The resolution of the House was sequel to a motion sponsored the member representing Akoko South West/East Federal Constituency of Ondo State on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, Babatunde Kolawole.

Kolawole in the motion, noted with dismay the controversy surrounding the discovery of the N13 billion cash by the EFCC.

Meanwhile, the Senate has summoned Babachir Lawal to appear before in it today for questioning over his alleged involvement in the misappropriation of funds allocated to take care of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in the North-East.

The Adhoc Committe investigating the humanitarian crisis in the North-East, led by Senator Shehu Sani, APC, Kaduna Central, had written the suspended SGF, inviting him to its meeting in continuation of the investigation.

