Reps probes Dstv operations, charges

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, resolved to investigate alleged exorbitant charges and refusal by Multi Choice Satellite Television company to adopt Pay-As-You-Go package option for customers.

The house also mandated its Committee on Information and Culture, National Orientation, Ethics and Values to interface with the Nigeria Communications Commission and other relevant agencies to address the issue.

This followed a motion by Rep. Tajudeen Abbas (Kaduna-APC).

In the motion, Abbas said that the increasing subscription of the various bouquets offered by Multichoice and its refusal to offer pay-as-you-go option to customers caused financial anguish to subscribers.

He said that it had been a practice for the company to increase subscription of its packages almost on a yearly basis.

“In 2013, the monthly subscription increased by seven to 10 per cent; in 2014, by 10 to 15 per cent and in 2015, by 10 to 22 per cent and just recently, the company sent a notification of another price increase from May 1, 2017.

“Dstv does not have a pay-as-you-go plan like similar communication companies around the world, thereby making its subscription plan to expire at the end of the monthly subscription period, whether or not the subscriber uses the services.”

Abbas explained that the regular increase in the subscription of the various bouquets on offer and the refusal to adopt a pay-as-you-go option was against all known and fair business practices all over the world.

He expressed concern over the seeming inability of NCC, the regulatory company, to exercise its authority in the industry.

The motion was unanimously adopted by members when it was put to a voice vote by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Yussuff Lasun, who presided at plenary.

The house, therefore, mandated the committees investigating the matter to report back to it in eight weeks.

The post Reps probes Dstv operations, charges appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

