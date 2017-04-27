Reps say document on 2017 Appropriation bill intact

Notable members of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Appropriation and Finance on Thursday confirmed that the report of the 2017 Appropriation bill version is intact.

The assurance came on the heel of allegation on the retrieval of the report of the Senate report on the 2017 Appropriation bill, leveled against the operatives of Nigeria Police, from the residence of Senator Danjuma Gone, chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation on the 20th April, 2017.

The lawmakers who pleaded anonymity, affirmed that efforts are ongoing to ensure timely conclusion of work on the report.

The lawmakers also confirmed that the House and National Assembly stepped down the consideration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s request on the $29.6 billion External Borrowing Plan because of lack of details.

Meanwhile, investigation conducted by BusinessDay revealed that President Buhari’s letter through which he sought the approval of the House to source $6.926 billion loan from China Exim Bank and World Bank, has not been transmitted to relevant House committees, 28 hours after the communication was read on the floor of the House.

While responding to questions on the resolution passed by the House during Wednesday plenary session on the invasion of Senator Home’s residence, Abdulrasak Namdas, chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, stressed that the Inspector-General of Police is under obligation to comply with the resolution.

He maintained that Nigeria Police Force lied over its denial of not carting away documents relating to the 2017 Appropriation bill during the recent raid on the Abuja residence of Senator Goje.

According to him, the preliminary investigation conducted by the National Assembly proved that the police actually went away with the documents during the raid and urged the Police High Command to effect the immediate return of the missing documents.

“We still stand by our resolution on the missing documents, these documents are with the police, the police agreed that they came in the absence of the owner of the residence Senator Danjuma Goje, they agreed of taking away some documents and a laptop, whoever has taken the laptop has taken the missing documents,” he said.

The House spokesman however more that if the Nigeria Police fail to produce the missing documents as directed, the lawmakers would go ahead to reproduce fresh documents in the next two weeks.

“The Police invaded Senator Goje’s house and the Senator said that some documents on the 2017 budgets are missing, if the police have not invaded the compound of the Senator and carted away some documents including a laptop, the documents would not have been missing

“If these documents are not found, certainly it will affect the time frame for the passage of the bill, the only way out for us is that both committees in the two chambers will have to sit down together and review the whole process again”‘, he said.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja

