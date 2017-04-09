Reps seeks stronger ties between Nigeria and Spain

The House of Representatives, yesterday, canvassed favourable business ties with the Spanish government, in line with the diversification objective of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Chairman, House ad hoc Committee, Nigeria/Spain Relations, Mr. Diri Douye, said strengthening the existing cordial diplomatic relations between the two countries would enhance the wellbeing of their citizens through the instrument of parliament.

The lawmaker, representing Yenagoa Federal constituency of Bayelsa State, made the call, when he led a delegation from the National Assembly to the Spanish Embassy.He listed oil and gas, agriculture, culture and tourism, and solid minerals, among others, as sectors that could be explored to boost relationship between both countries.

In his response, Spanish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Alfonso Sebastian De Erico, expressed his government’s readiness in promoting stronger relations between the two countries.

According to him, Nigeria is a very generous society and “we are very proud to be part of this generosity; and we would want the rest of the world to explore Nigeria’s tourism potential. We congratulate Nigeria for winning the fight against Boko Haram. We are aware of the economic challenges in the country presently and we know that Nigeria can improve and move forward. We promise to promote stronger relations between Nigeria and Spain.”

This post was syndicated from Breaking News, Nigeria News and World News – The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

