Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Reps summon Magu, Emefiele, Peterside, others over alleged stolen $17bn oil proceed

Posted on Apr 10, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee investigating alleged 17 billion dollars undeclared oil proceed has summoned Ibrahim Magu, the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to appear before it on Tuesday. Chairman of the committee, Rep. Abdulrazak Namdas, summoned Magu on Monday in Abuja at the opening of the investigation […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Reps summon Magu, Emefiele, Peterside, others over alleged stolen $17bn oil proceed

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.