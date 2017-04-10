Reps summon Magu, Emefiele, Peterside, others over alleged stolen $17bn oil proceed
The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee investigating alleged 17 billion dollars undeclared oil proceed has summoned Ibrahim Magu, the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to appear before it on Tuesday. Chairman of the committee, Rep. Abdulrazak Namdas, summoned Magu on Monday in Abuja at the opening of the investigation […]
