Reps threaten to issue arrest warrant on NCC boss

…Over erection of telecom masts close to buildings

By Emman Ovuakporie & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—THE House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee mandated to investigate the health implications of mounting telecommunication masts close to buildings yesterday threatened to issue a warrant of arrest on the Executive Vice Chairman of Nigeria Communication Commission, NCC, Prof. Yusuf Dambatta, for allegedly ignoring invitation to him by the committee.

The committee also summoned him to appear today to furnish it with copies of impact assessment reports of telecommunication masts/base stations on human health from inception of global system for mobile-communication, GSM, in Nigeria to date.

Also to be presented before the committee by the NCC boss is the schedule of complaints/litigation (if any) from members of the public, in respect of the above subject matter and the steps taken to remedy and avert the consequences and further risks.

The Iboro Ekanem-led ad-hoc committee further directed the NCC to come along with evidence of relationship/fractions (if any) with host communities and any other relevant information regarding erecting masts near buildings.

Prof Dambatta will also inform the committee when NCC started the implementation of call location policy, whether NCC carries out any impact assessment or direct any operation to do with empirical evidence.

The committee chairman said the NCC would explain why commercial interest should determine the location of mast close to building and whether the commission had experts and advisers since its inception as well as the list of licensed telecommunications operators in the country.

The committee frowned on the absence of the NCC Executive Vice Chairman, stressing that it had become part of ministries, agencies and departments within the executive arm to always ignore invitations to them from the National Assembly.

