Reps to summon Jonathan over Malabu oil deal

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Chairman, House of Representatives ad-hoc panel probing the contract of Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245, Razak Atunwa, says his committee will invite former president, Goodluck Jonathan, to assist in the ongoing investigation of the Malabu oil deal. Recall that Jonathan on Tuesday dismissed reports that he received $200m as kick-back from the said deal, adding […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

