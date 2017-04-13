Reps to summon Jonathan over Malabu oil deal
Chairman, House of Representatives ad-hoc panel probing the contract of Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245, Razak Atunwa, says his committee will invite former president, Goodluck Jonathan, to assist in the ongoing investigation of the Malabu oil deal. Recall that Jonathan on Tuesday dismissed reports that he received $200m as kick-back from the said deal, adding […]
Reps to summon Jonathan over Malabu oil deal
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG