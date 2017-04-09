Reps urge FG to partner NACCIMA, others to boost economy

The House of Representatives Committee on Nigeria-China Relations has appealed to the Federal Government to partner city and regional Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture to strengthen its business relations with foreign trading partners.

Mohammed Usman, who led a delegation of the committee to Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, to interact with the executives of the South-East/South-South regional chambers of Commerce, to seek ways of improving trade with China, observed that government is not utilising the knowledge and skills of entrepreneurs in the country to boost the economy.

He observed that Nigeria would become an economic power-house if the city chambers in the country are properly utilized and urged the Federal Government to work with them to diversify the economy.

He revealed that the House of Representatives is advocating that all businesses in Nigeria should register with city chambers in the country, to improve commerce within the country and with foreign trading partners, as well as eliminate fraudsters that tarnish the country’s image abroad.

“It should be the responsibility of city and regional chambers of commerce to recommend members, who are traveling on business trips, to the embassies for visa issuance. This will ensure that real business people get business visas.

He urged the South-East/South-South Regional Chambers of Commerce to partner with the committee to make the country’s business environment better.

Prestige Osy, member representing Aba North/Aba South federal constituency in the House of Representatives and a member of the committee, stated that ensuring that all businesses register with the city chambers would eliminate ghost firms from the country.

According to Osy, “We also noticed that some businesses registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CFC) are ghost businesses because you can’t identify the owners of such businesses and their locations.

He urged the chambers of commerce across the country to synergise and take advantage of the prevailing relationship between Nigeria and China to improve their businesses.

“China after due diligence on their investment portfolio abroad, see Nigeria as the number one country that they want to do business with. And this year alone, they have earmarked about $6 billion of investments targeting Nigeria SMEs.

“There is no way you can harness these investments without having a force that will speak for them to listen. If we come together as a group, they would listen to us. We want a situation where your voice will be heard,” he said.





