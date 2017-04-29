Resign & Go Back To Your Family, There Are Better People Who Can Lead Nigeria – Shehu Sani Tells Buhari

The Chairman of the Katsina State Chapter of National Conscience Party, NCP, Abdulmumini Shehu Sani, and a resident of Katsina State has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign and attend to his health issues.

Speaking in the state, Sani said Buhari cannot hold Nigerians to ransom with his health condition as there were other people better positioned to lead Nigeria.

He noted that those playing with the health condition of the President were only bent on destroying the nation and the President himself.

According to Sani, “In whatever situation of life, health matters and you cannot lead without proper health. You cannot be a dictator or mentor without proper and adequate health. And you cannot think and do the right thing without health.

“Let’s look at Nigeria as a whole that comprises over 180 million people, inasmuch as the leader (Buhari) is incapable based on his health status, let us follow the rule of law constitutionally for him to resign.

“His incapacitation cannot take us anywhere. It is better for him to resign. I can call him my father because he was a school mate to my late father, Shehu Sani, at the Government College, Katsina. But the truth is the Nigerian constitution should not be manipulated to favour one person.

“If we want to be fair to ourselves, he should resign, he is not the only one that can lead Nigeria to the right direction. Let him resign and go back to his family so that he can receive proper medications so that he will be free from the burden of tension from Nigerians and recover.”

Sani’s call is coming on the heels of a remark by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina that his principal will not resign and that those asking him to do so, were “merely expressing their opinions”.

