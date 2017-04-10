Restructuring won’t stop agitation for Biafra — IPOB council of elders

By Emeka Mamah & Nwabueze Okonkwo

Nnewi—The Supreme Council of Elders of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said restructuring of the country would not end agitation for a new Republic of Biafra.

Deputy Chairman of the council and former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr Dozie Ikedife, made this known in an interview with Vanguard in Nnewi, Anambra State.

Ikedife further said the Supreme Council of Elders of IPOB which had another former President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and retired Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Eze Ozobu as chairman with Joe Achuzia as secretary believed in “dialogue and consultation without using hot words, let alone insulting language.”

According to him, members of the Elders’ Council were “tired of staying in bondage” in a country called Nigeria.

He said: “We do not believe in monolithic opinion. Those who believe that we won’t survive as a nation because we are landlocked are wrong. About 30 northern countries all over the world are landlocked but doing fine.

“Taiwan is a nation of about seven million people. Some other countries are smaller than either Ebonyi State, Enugu or Imo States. We are also compatible. So, why are they insulting us by saying that we cannot survive?”

The post Restructuring won't stop agitation for Biafra — IPOB council of elders appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

