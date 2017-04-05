Pages Navigation Menu

Retailers in Japan Quickly Embrace Bitcoin Thanks To New Virtual Currency Regulation

Posted on Apr 5, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Bitcoin is starting to gain mainstream traction in Japan. Earlier this month, the government introduced a new regulation legalizing cryptocurrencies. As a result, two of Japan’s largest retailing groups will enable bitcoin payments moving forward. In doing so, the groups aim to promote bitcoin as a mainstream payment method. An interesting turn of events, and … Continue reading Retailers in Japan Quickly Embrace Bitcoin Thanks To New Virtual Currency Regulation

