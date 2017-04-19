Pages Navigation Menu

Retired soldier, 75, arrested over alleged armed robbery in Edo

Posted on Apr 19, 2017

According to Festus Alenkhe who shared the news on Facebook he penned

‘A 75 year old grand father and retired soldier ,Jubrin Ugiagbe and two others have been arrested by men of the Edo state police command for alleged armed robbery. The ex-soldier is been squeezed for supplying the suspected armed robbers with the guns used in their Various opetations where financial returns were made after every operation….’

