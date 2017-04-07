Retrenchment: Ibeno youths protest ExxonMobil’s failure to reinstate indigenes – Vanguard
Vanguard
Retrenchment: Ibeno youths protest ExxonMobil's failure to reinstate indigenes
Uyo—AGGRIEVED youths and community leaders from Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, yesterday, protested the non- reinstatement of their indigenes retrenched by ExxonMobil last year. The protesters, who assembled in front of the …
