Retrenchment: Ibeno youths protest ExxonMobil’s failure to reinstate indigenes

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—AGGRIEVED youths and community leaders from Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, yesterday, protested the non- reinstatement of their indigenes retrenched by ExxonMobil last year.

The protesters, who assembled in front of the entrance to ExxonMobil QIT, claimed that the sack of Ibeno indigenes demonstrated the company’s neglect of its host communities.

Speaking to newsmen, the leader of the protesting youths, Mr. Samuel Otoekere, said they were saddened by the fact that the company had reinstated most people from outside the state and refused to recall those from their host communities. He lamented that ExxonMobil had always been insensitive to the plight of their people over the years.

He said: “We are aware that some of the retrenched workers from other places have been reinstated. We expected that the company should have done the same for our sons and daughters that were affected. Out of 2,000 contract staff working in Mobil before the retrenchment, less than 50 are from Ibeno.”

