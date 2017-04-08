Return Para-soccer To NSF, Polio Survivors Beg Dalung

President of the Para-Soccer Federation of Nigeria, Alhaji Misbahu Lawan Didi has appealed to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, to give full recognition to the game of para-soccer and return it to the National Sports Festival (NSF), as the sport seeks international acceptance.

Lawan Didi, who spoke to LEADERSHIP Weekend Sports at the venue of the ongoing 2nd edition of National Para-soccer League in Abuja, said the inability of the sports ministry and other relevant authorities to make para-soccer game a compulsory sport in Nigeria was affecting its acceptability by the International Paralympics Committee (IPC).

“I am using this medium to appeal to the Minister of Youth and Sports, and other relevant authorities to return para-soccer to the National Sports Festival.

“This is the only game that is invented in Nigeria for people living with disability. A sport like that should not be scrapped from the National Sports Festival. Instead it should be pushed to become a scoring event in the international competitions like All Africa Games, Commonwealth Games and Paralympics.

“Para-Soccer is still developing in Nigeria but we have been making efforts to ensure it is accepted worldwide and included in the Paralympic Games.

“Now Ghana and Niger are active in para-soccer and very soon we will play them as we plan to capture African. But we need support from all angles including government and the general public.

We need to promote para-soccer and make it accepted worldwide. So, if the game is being practiced properly at the National Sports Festival, everybody will contribute idea that could help to develop the sport, package it and sell it to the world,” he said.

He expressed satisfaction with the high standard of performance that has been witnessed so far at the ongoing National Para-Soccer League in Abuja. Fourteen states of the federation are currently competing for honours in the 2nd of the championship.

He said he was happy because this edition has come with tremendous improvement in the standard of play and organisation of the tournament, the federation along with its partners have provided enabling environment for the teams taking part in the tournament to thrive.

Lawan Didi who doubles as National Chairman of Polio Survivors in Nigeria said the performance of the athletes have shown clearly that there is always ability in disability.

“I am very pleased with what I have seen so far. It is my fervent hope that this will continue till the end of this tournament.

