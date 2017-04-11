Reuben Abati clearly did not watch #BBNaija | Three quotes from his silly article that prove this
by Tolu O. Dr Reuben Abati, the former spokesman for President Goodluck Jonathan (thinking about it now, how on God’s earth…
Read » Reuben Abati clearly did not watch #BBNaija | Three quotes from his silly article that prove this on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG