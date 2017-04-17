Revealed: Reason Ahmed Musa divorced his wife Jamila – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Revealed: Reason Ahmed Musa divorced his wife Jamila
NAIJ.COM
A family source who is close to Leicester City forward Ahmed Musa has explained the rationale behind Musa's decision for him to have divorced his wife Jamila after some domestic disputes between them in London. NAIJ.com can report that trouble started …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG