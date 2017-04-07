Revealed: Why Super Eagles Star, Ahmed Musa Fought His Wife & was Arrested in UK
In an investigative report over what might have caused popular Super Eagles player, Ahmed Musa, to attack and allegedly beat his wife in the UK, has revealed some details. We reported earlier today that 24-year-old Super Eagles striker, Ahmed Musa, who made a club record signing after his transfer to the Premier League some months …
The post Revealed: Why Super Eagles Star, Ahmed Musa Fought His Wife & was Arrested in UK appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG