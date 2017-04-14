Richard Mofe Damijo’s Son, Kome Reportedly Welcomes Second Child
Veteran actor, Richard Mofe Damijo’s first son, Oghenekome Mofe Damijo got married to Eniola Abiodun in December 2013. According to LIB; The couple welcomed their second child, a son, with wife Eniola Abiodun recently.
