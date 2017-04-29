Pages Navigation Menu

Richard Quest Defends Lai Mohammed’s Jollof Rice Comment

Posted on Apr 29, 2017

CNN reporter, Richard Quest has come out to defend Nigeria’s minister of information and culture. He says Lai Mohammed, misunderstood his question on Jollof Rice. Richard says Mohammed thought he asked which country first created jollof rice. Lai responded Senegal and this sparked was on twitter.   Source: CNN

