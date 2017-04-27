Rick Ross, Remy Ma, Papoose & More Attend Wale’s Album Listening Party

Rapper Wale had his album listening party ‘Shine‘ at Genius Event Space on April 26, 2017, in New York City. Friends of the artist stopped by the event to support the singer, Rick Ross, Remy Ma, Papoose, Amine, Rob Markman were some of the celebrities present. Photo Credit: Getty Images| Shareef Ziyadat

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

