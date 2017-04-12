Ricoh shifts focus to high-end cameras, puts rumors of industry exit to rest
After a rumor that the company was getting out of consumer cameras altogether, Ricoh today said it’s focusing more on high-end cameras like the GR compact and Pentax DSLRs but isn’t leaving the consumer business.
