Rigging? What Did Tboss Gave To Big Brother Naija Ninja Today #BBNaija (See Photos/Video)

Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

There’s been an outrage over a material TBoss handed over to Big Brother Naija Ninja, as they came out for a Payporte Challenge today. According to some Nigerians, it seems Biggie wants to rig the reality TV show.

There’s been “we no go gree chants” on social media platforms since the video was made public. Here’s the video;

