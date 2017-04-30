Rik Artsenz Presents I Am [Mixtape]… Coming Soon

Rik Artsenz Presents I Am The Mixtape coming soon. Before the tape drops, here are some tracks to vibe with. Fast rising Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter, *Rik Artsenz*, preps the release of his highly anticipated mixtape titled “I AM”. The self acclaimed New School Champion promises this year to be a very busy one […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

