Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rita Dominic Reveals Why She’s Still Single, What Sex At 40 Feels Like

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Entertainment, Nollywood, Relationship | 0 comments

Rita Dominic Reveals Why She’s Still Single, What Sex At 40 Feels Like

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic has revealed the reason behind her decision to remain single. The actress in a recent chat revealed that she had the option of getting married long ago but decided to stay single after things didn’t work out well. Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic has revealed why she is yet unmarried. During an…

The post Rita Dominic Reveals Why She’s Still Single, What Sex At 40 Feels Like appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.