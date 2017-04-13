Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ritual Attack: How WAEC Candidate & His Parents Were Butchered To Death In Ikorodu

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

A candidate in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WAEC) Lucky Ebhodaghe, has been murdered in a community called Ibeshe Tuntun located in Ikorodu area of Lagos State, by suspected ritual killers. The pupil’s parents were also said to be killed. This attack is said to be a recurrence of the killings perpetrated in …

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Ritual Attack: How WAEC Candidate & His Parents Were Butchered To Death In Ikorodu appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.