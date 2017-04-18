Rivers APC denies allegation of defection
By Jimitota Onoyume
PORT HARCOURT— ALL Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, yesterday, dismissed as cheap lies, allegations that its members elected as councillors and Chairmen before former Governor Chibuike Amaechi left office have all dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
Speaking yesterday in Port Harcourt at a gathering of most of the party’s councillors and chairmen, the state Chairman of the party, Dr Davies Ikanya, said only one of the councillors had decamped to the PDP, adding that the councillor had since been replaced.
He assured the councillors and Chairmen-elect that they would win the case at the Appeal Court challenging nullification of their election by a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt two years ago.
“I decided to invite you Chairmen, Deputy Chairmen and councillors in our party. You know we won the election. They are saying you have all dumped the party but today with all of you here, it is clear they lied. Only one Leader of the House left in Asari Toru left and he has since been replaced,” he said.
