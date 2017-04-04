RMD features in Glo’s Professor Johnbull

This week’s edition of Glo-sponsored TV drama series, Professor Johnbull, comes up today with Nollywood icon, Richard Mofe-Damijo, RMD, making a cameo appearance where he tactically counters the antics of his cheating ‘driver.’

Entitled ‘Work Chop,’ which implies that a man earns his living from where he works, the episode shows what it takes to be a streetwise man as seen in RMD, who engages his smart-Alec driver in a game of wits and survival.

‘Work Chop,’ produced by Tchidi Chikere, exposes the cheating antics of domestic servants, who seize every opportunity to pilfer.

The following questions will be answered in the episode: why domestic servants cheat; why drivers, for instance, collect money and buy less quantity of fuel and why business owners keep two sets of receipts to cater for the cheating tendencies of their customers.

Others are the meaning of ‘work chop’ in Nigerian parlance and why factory hands pilfer as well as why chauffeurs use their masters’ vehicles as cabs.

Professor Johnbull, in his characteristic style, advises people to avoid living above their means.

The drama airs on NTA Network, NTA International on DSTV Channel 251 and NTA on StarTimes today by 8.30p.m., with a repeat broadcast on the same channels on Friday, also at 8.30p.m.

The post RMD features in Glo’s Professor Johnbull appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

