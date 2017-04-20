Pages Navigation Menu

RMD is Ageless! He Made Me Fall in Love With Suits – Steve Babaeko [@Steve_Eko]

Steve Babaeko is the Chief Executive Officer/Chief Creative Officer of X3M Ideas.

In a Twitter Chat with @StyleChatNG via the hashtag #StyleChatNG on Thursday, he was full of admiration for the fashion style of Nigerian movie icon Richard Mofe-Damijo popularly known as RMD.

When asked who are his style icons, Babaeko responded; “RMD. He made me love suits. Nowadays I love what he does with local fabrics/Street wear. The man is ageless.”

Richard Mofe-Damijo | Photo: Wedding Digest Naija

Babaeko also addressed issues relating to the Nigerian fashion industry noting that as advertising professionals, supporting fashion designers in creating iconic pieces can help them establish differentiation in a fashion scene that is getting too crowded.

See more from the thread;

#StyleChatNG is a weekly social media question and answer conversation built around global fashion trends, governance and the creative industries, among other fashion and style related issues. The chat is powered by Nigerian fashion label Tesslo Concepts.

 

