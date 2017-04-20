RMD is Ageless! He Made Me Fall in Love With Suits – Steve Babaeko [@Steve_Eko]

Steve Babaeko is the Chief Executive Officer/Chief Creative Officer of X3M Ideas.

In a Twitter Chat with @StyleChatNG via the hashtag #StyleChatNG on Thursday, he was full of admiration for the fashion style of Nigerian movie icon Richard Mofe-Damijo popularly known as RMD.

When asked who are his style icons, Babaeko responded; “RMD. He made me love suits. Nowadays I love what he does with local fabrics/Street wear. The man is ageless.”

Babaeko also addressed issues relating to the Nigerian fashion industry noting that as advertising professionals, supporting fashion designers in creating iconic pieces can help them establish differentiation in a fashion scene that is getting too crowded.

See more from the thread;

@StyleChatNG Thank you very much for the invitation #StyleChatNG — Steve Babaeko (@Steve_eko) April 20, 2017

@StyleChatNG 2 things: simplicity and comfort. If I am not comfortable in it then it’s not my style #stylechatNG — Steve Babaeko (@Steve_eko) April 20, 2017

Should looking good be left for celebrities, fashionistas, or people in showbiz alone? What’s your take @Steve_eko? #StyleChatNG — StyleChatNG (@StyleChatNG) April 20, 2017

@StyleChatNG When you see people on d streets of say Lagos U can tell that regardless of recession people still get creative wt looking good #StyleChatNG — Steve Babaeko (@Steve_eko) April 20, 2017

@StyleChatNG Black. Because it’s the original color. It speaks to my African Heritage plus I always manage to look slimmer in black:) #StyleChatNG — Steve Babaeko (@Steve_eko) April 20, 2017

@StyleChatNG Sure I do. There are many creative Nigerian label these days. It’s also important to buy Nigerian to grow the Naira. #StyleChatNG — Steve Babaeko (@Steve_eko) April 20, 2017

@StyleChatNG Support in creating iconography that leads to differentiation esp. now that d fashion scene is getting too crowded. #StyleChatNG — Steve Babaeko (@Steve_eko) April 20, 2017

@StyleChatNG That’s one viewpoint but d positive side is that it can also lead to increased competition which leads to higher creativity #StyleChatNG — Steve Babaeko (@Steve_eko) April 20, 2017

@StyleChatNG Actually I am not so much of a car person but if I must choose I’ll go for a Mercedes #StyleChatNG — Steve Babaeko (@Steve_eko) April 20, 2017

@StyleChatNG My wristwatch that’s major — Steve Babaeko (@Steve_eko) April 20, 2017

@StyleChatNG None of the above. I am Audemar Piguet. #StyleChatNG — Steve Babaeko (@Steve_eko) April 20, 2017

@StyleChatNG The hood does not make the monk however you can use fashion to enhance personal branding. E.g. Zuckerberg and grey Ts. #StyleChatNG — Steve Babaeko (@Steve_eko) April 20, 2017

@StyleChatNG RMD. He made me love suits nowadays I love what he does with local fabrics/Street wear. The man is ageless. #StyleChatNG — Steve Babaeko (@Steve_eko) April 20, 2017

@StyleChatNG These days I also like Samuel L. Jackson when he rocks those bespoke suits. — Steve Babaeko (@Steve_eko) April 20, 2017

Thank you @Steve_eko for your time today on #StyleChatNG. It’s been a pleasure having you on #Episode8 of the chat! — StyleChatNG (@StyleChatNG) April 20, 2017

#StyleChatNG is a weekly social media question and answer conversation built around global fashion trends, governance and the creative industries, among other fashion and style related issues. The chat is powered by Nigerian fashion label Tesslo Concepts.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post RMD is Ageless! He Made Me Fall in Love With Suits – Steve Babaeko [@Steve_Eko] appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

