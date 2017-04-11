Road Mishap: Bayelsa confirm death of Teacher,serious injuries to pupils ‎in Enugu accident

…thank Enugu Gov for quick response and rescue

The Bayelsa State Government has confirmed the death of a Teacher and serious injuries to pupils of a popular private school known as D’Unique International Academy in a ghastly motor accident at Ugwu Onyema along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway on their way to Ngwo Forestry in Udi local government area of Enugu State.

The Bayelsa State Government ‎in a statement issued yesterday in Yenagoa by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon. Jonathan Obuebite, expressed the deepest condolences of the Government and the people of the State over the sad incident and prayed God to comfort and strengthen the management, staff and students of D’Unique International Academy, Igbogene as well as the immediate family of the deceased.

The Bayelsa State Government also expressed its heartfelt gratitude to the Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the Government for its show of brotherly love by promptly despatching a team of medical personnel and ambulances to the scene of the accident to ensure that, the victims received urgent medical attention.

According to the Bayelsa State Information and Orientation Commissioner, Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson, the Government and people of the State will remain eternally grateful to Governor Uwguanyi for his personal intervention, which ensured that the injured received quick medical attention.

According to the Bayelsa Information Commissioner, “Reports have it that, based on the Governor’s directive, the children and their teachers were conveyed from the scene of accident to 4 different healthcare facilities in Enugu, as majority of the victims sustained various of degrees of injuries.”

“The report further disclosed that, while others were stabilized soon after arriving at the different medical facilities, one of the teachers gave up the ghost late in the night.”

“While wishing the injured a quick recovery, the Bayelsa State Government prayed God to grant the family of the dead staff, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

