Robben: Bayern Must Score, The First Chance We Get Against Madrid

Arjen Robben believes it possible for Bayern to salvage something in the match against Madrid , despite losing the first leg 2-1 at home.

Bayern scored the first goal through Vidal, only for a missed penalty in the first half from the goalscorer to allow a Ronaldo brace win it for the away team.

However, Robben feels they can still get a win on Tuesday if they make use of every chance they get.

“The first chance we get on Tuesday, we have to score!” the 33-year-old explained to Bild. “We can’t show less than we did in Munich. We’ll prepare ourselves well. We’ll play our game in Madrid.”

