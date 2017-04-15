Robbers catch military off guard at army base – Independent Online
Robbers catch military off guard at army base
Cape Town – Five armed robbers overpowered guards and five soldiers at a military base near Khayelitsha on Friday and stole a cache of weapons. The suspects reportedly made off with six R4 rifles and a magazine with 10 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition …
Police yet to arrest suspects in CT army base robbery case
