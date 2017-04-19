Robbery, Kidnapping: Motorists keep off Akure-Ilesha road

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—Travellers have recently abandoned the notorious Akure-Ilesha expressway following the incessant robbery activities of people suspected to be herdsmen in the last few months.

Reports had it that the robbers have killed no fewer than 10 persons on the busy road within a spate of three months, while properties worth millions of naira were also lost to the robbers.

One of those killed was the former Managing Director of Daily Times, Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba, who was killed while returning from the inauguration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

His vehicle ran into the robbers during one of their operations around Ero village just before Ilara Mokin in Ifedore council area of Ondo State.

Onukaba who reportedly abandoned his vehicle to take cover at a nearby bush, was however knocked down by another commercial bus trying to escape from the robbery scene.

He died instantly while the bus driver escaped.

Findings by Vanguard showed that the robbers usually operate early in the morning, during weekends and in the evenings.

The robbers, who operated in large numbers, usually used tree trunks to block the highway, in order to force their victims to stop before attacking them.

Vanguard learnt that while some operated on the road, others position themselves on the branches of trees while another group act as the armourer that supply arms to those operating on the road.

Speaking with Vanguard, the state Police command image maker, Femi Joseph confirmed the activities of the robbers on the road but said that a 24-hour surveillance has been deployed to the road.

