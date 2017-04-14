Rohr Expresses Concern Over Carl Ikeme’s Injury

As the Super Eagles look forward to the 2019 African Nations Cup qualifiers against South Afri­ca in eight weeks time, there is growing concern about the lingering injury of first choice goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme.

He last played for Nigeria in October in Zambia.

Ikeme missed the crucial World Cup qualifier in Uyo against Algeria in Novem­ber. And last month, injury also kept him out of a friend­ly against Senegal in London.

Reports from English Championship club Wol­verhampton Wanderers say Ikeme is still battling to be fit again and may not feature in the game against Brighton on Friday (today)

Wolves manager Paul Lam­bert who expressed his wor­ries over Ikeme’s injury said: “Carl will struggle again. It’s not moving as much as we thought it would be,” Lam­bert told the Wolves website.

“It’s slow at the minute.

“Losing Carl is a blow be­cause he has been excellent for us, but we can’t speed it up.”

He has been nursing a back problem as well as hamstring.

Ikeme, 30, who has made 31 appearances for Wolves this season, has missed the recent games against Cardiff City, Nottingham Forest and Bristol City due to injury.

