Rohr returns for talks with NFF

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr was expected in Nigeria last night ahead of the Super Eagles first competitive game of 2017 against South Africa in two months time.

On Wednesday or Thursday, the German tactician will hold talks with the Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Bitus Bewarang, regarding his programme for the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier.

According to a Nigeria Football Federation insider, one of the main topics to be discussed is the choice of players that will prosecute the game against the Bafana Bafana, including the pros and cons of capping Chelsea defender Ola Aina and Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom.

“Rohr called the Nigeria Football Federation and informed them that on arrival in Nigeria he would hold a meeting with the Technical Director,” a source said

“They will discuss the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa, and whether the British-born players he met in London ( Ola Aina and Chuba Akpom) will be called up for the match.

“There are several players born overseas eligible to play for Nigeria, but the NFF are concentrating on the players based in England. “

Akpom and Aina have played competitively for England youth teams and their paperwork must be processed by Fifa before they can be allowed to play for the Super Eagles.

The post Rohr returns for talks with NFF appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

