Rohr to invite Onyekuru – Vanguard
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Vanguard
|
Rohr to invite Onyekuru
Vanguard
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has once again left out the three active members of his team who are plying their trade in China, in the list of players who are to camp in France. Rohr first omitted the trio last month when the Eagles converge in …
Olarenwaju Kayode – Gernot Rohr's Man Friday
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!