Romelu Lukaku Admits To Chelsea And Manchester United TV Subscriptions

Romelu Lukaku has admitted that he subscribes to the in-house TV channels of both Chelsea and Manchester United.

Chelsea and most recently Manchester united have been linked with big-money moves for the Belgian international, who is yet to sign a new contract at Goodison Park.

It has been widely speculated that the 23-year-old will move on to pastures new when the summer transfer window reopens, and he has made it clear that he wants to play Champions League footballer.

Rumours will reignite after Lukaku admitted that he watches the official channels of some of Europe’s top clubs.

“I can never have enough of football. I eat it from the moment I wake up until I go to sleep,” Lukaku told Sport. “I’m subscribed to everything you can think of: Chelsea TV, Manchester United TV, Real Madrid TV.

“I want to know everything about how these guys train and live their everyday lives.”

The post Romelu Lukaku Admits To Chelsea And Manchester United TV Subscriptions appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

