Romelu Lukaku Twice Turned Down West Ham – Karren Brady

West Ham United have failed in two attempts to sign Romelu Lukaku from Everton.

Lukaku is expected to leave Everton this summer, but his representatives have told West Ham he wants to join a club who will be playing in the Champions League next season.

Writing in her column in The Sun, West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady says: “You can’t dismiss his ambition but it’s a shame he regards such an admirable club [Everton] as little more than a stop-over.”

he wrote: “Romelu Lukaku is a classic shape for a centre-forward – big, broad and decisive.

“Not all strikers are built like Everton’s star – take Jamie Vardy, Harry Kane and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. None are as important as Lukaku to Everton.

“We have twice tried to buy him but he wants a club playing Champions League football – and quickly.

