Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante is king to Morgan Schneiderlin – Daily Mail

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Sports


Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante is king to Morgan Schneiderlin – Daily Mail

Daily Mail

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante is king to Morgan Schneiderlin
Daily Mail
Everton's Morgan Schneiderlin has revealed voting for French international team-mate N'Golo Kante as his Player of the Season and says Chelsea's Premier League title challenge has relied on the most renowned holding midfield player since Claude …
