Ronaldo Did Not Rape Any Lady – Representatives

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Cristiano Ronaldo’s representatives, have denied reports in a German magazine, Der Spiegel, that the Real Madrid forward paid a woman to cover up an allegation of rape. Gestifute, the sports management company founded by Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes, dismissed the story as “a piece of journalistic fiction”. In a statement responding to the article, Gestifute…

