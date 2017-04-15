Ronaldo Did Not Rape Any Lady – Representatives
Cristiano Ronaldo’s representatives, have denied reports in a German magazine, Der Spiegel, that the Real Madrid forward paid a woman to cover up an allegation of rape. Gestifute, the sports management company founded by Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes, dismissed the story as “a piece of journalistic fiction”. In a statement responding to the article, Gestifute…
The post Ronaldo Did Not Rape Any Lady – Representatives appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG