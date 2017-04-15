Ronaldo Did Not Rape Any Lady – Representatives

Cristiano Ronaldo’s representatives, have denied reports in a German magazine, Der Spiegel, that the Real Madrid forward paid a woman to cover up an allegation of rape. Gestifute, the sports management company founded by Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes, dismissed the story as “a piece of journalistic fiction”. In a statement responding to the article, Gestifute…

