Ronaldo Hits 100 Champions League Goals, Atletico End Leicester Fairytale Run

Cristiano Ronaldo continued to rack up the records as his hat-trick against Bayern Munich saw him become the first player to score 100 goals in the Champions League.

Ronaldo had become the first player to score 100 goals in European competition when he netted a brace in the first leg, and he reach his ton in the Champions League just ahead of Lionel Messi, who has 94 goals.

The Portugal captain took 137 Champions League appearances to score his 100 goals. His first goal came against Roma for Manchester United in 2007.

It was his sixth hat trick in the Champions League, Messi holds the record for the most trebles with seven. Real Madrid moved through to the semifinals with a 4-2 win on the night, 6-3 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Jamie Vardy scored in vain as Leicester City’s Champions League fairytale came to a valiant end following a 1­-1 quarter­final draw at home to Atletico Madrid on yesterday.

Seeking to overturn a 1-­0 first-­leg deficit, Leicester fell further behind to Saul Niguez’s first-­half header, before Vardy’s 61st-­minute strike gave them hope.

But despite heavy Leicester pressure and furious noise inside the King Power Stadium, Atletico completed a 2-­1 aggregate win to reach the semi­finals for the third time in four seasons.

Leicester had hoped to become the competition’s first debutant semi­finalists since Villarreal in 2006, but they were unable to engineer a repeat of their last­-16 triumph against Sevilla.

